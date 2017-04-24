DAY OF HEALTHY HABITS FOR STUDENTS

The Orihuela Councillors for Sport and Health, Dámaso Aparicio, and Noelia Grao, took time out on Wednesday to call in on the workshop on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Healthy Habits, which took place in the Municipal Pavilion “Bernardo Ruiz”.

Organised by the Department of Sports together with the Orihuela Red Cross Orihuela, the students were taught how to put into practice the basic principles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). They were shown the basic principles to follow in an emergency and how to carry out resuscitation after which they were shown around a Red Cross ambulance.

There were a number of other workshops that took place during the day included oral hygiene and the importance handwashing.