SMGS AT VISTABELLA. APRIL 19TH, 2017. BOGEY’S MEDAL SHIELD 3RD ROUND.

The 3rd round of the Bogeys Medal Shield found 38 members and 3 guests arrive at a very windy Vistabella to take on a course that many struggle with and at which few make hay.

After prize giving the SMGS Committee met to discuss sharing out the latest charity (blob tin) money collected.

It was agreed to give sums of 200 Euros to each of four worthy causes. These were, the Elche Children’s Home, Age Concern Torrevieja, the Torrevieja Stroke Support Group and the Franciscan Hospice and Refuge at Palma de Gandia. Blob tin contributions are not compulsory, and the fact that the Society can once again support organisations such as those mentioned reflects superbly on the generosity of its members (and not only their poor golf!!)

The day’s competition results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 5th Keith Wraithmell (83), 4th Mike Jordan (82), 3rd Chris Hamblett (74 on CB), 2nd Keith Stevenson (74 on CB), and 1st Mike Inns, also with a 74.

Silver Category: 5th Phil de Lacy (81 on CB), 4th Norman Cahill (81 on CB), 3rd Ken Flaherty (79), 2nd Theo Boelhouwer (77) and 1st, Steve Davis with a nett 74.

Gold Category: 5th Tony Smale (78), 4th Ben Price (76 on CB), 3rd Barry Roehrig (76 on CB), 2nd Robin Eastman (75) and 1st John Aitchison (73)

The Abacus was won by El Presidente Phil Birtwistle.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Norman Cahill (4), Joost Boelhouwer (8), and John Aitchison (15).

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Theo Boelhouwer a call on 694494824 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next Wednesday, April 26th, we will be at Lo Romero for a 08.30 shotgun start.