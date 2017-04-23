THE ORANGE TREE GOLF SOCIETY @ MAR MENOR ON TUESDAY 18TH APRIL

We had a full compliment of players for today’s society outing, in fact tried to obtain another tee time to allow reserves to play but was unable due to the course being full. This shows the popuality of this society and also shows you need to commit early to obtain your place.

We played a pairs betterball competition on what was a lovely day for April and the course was in beautiful condition and playing condition suitable for good golf and scores. We also today welcomed two new members and our first junior member, welcome Cian. We also welcomed a new member Gorbachev in the diguise of John Downie.

We then all returned back to home base, The Orange Tree bar and restaurant cabo roig, for the presentation.We also undertook a few refreshments and food. We must thank Chris and his staff for the excellent food over the last few society days. The presentation was then made to the winners, has shown in the picture, those being:

1st Martin Lowe and John Fleming, 2nd Kevin Matravers and Stuart Robertson and 3rd Kevin Wenn and John McCleod.

NTP,s went to Martin Lowe (8th), John McCleod (14th) and Kevin Wenn (17th).

The next fixture is on Tuesday 2nd May, the entry sheet is available in the restaurant for names but space is limited. You can also entry by emailing The Orange Tree bar and restaurant on orangetree@hotmail.es

All members and guests are welcome, plus you can check out the golf society on the restaurant website under the golf section were all fixtures and reports are available on www.orangetree-caboroig.com

We meet the Monday prior between 5 and 6pm to pay our green fees and organise the next day.