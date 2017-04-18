The Easter tennis tournament took place last Saturday, at the Campoamor golf club. This time the tournament was for better standard players.

The weather was perfect for tennis with no wind and pleasant temperatures. After 5 rounds of doubles matches of 8 games, with players swapping partners and opponents, the top scores were.

MEN

1st Steve Durie 28 points

2nd= Rafa deLeo 24 points

2nd= Dennis Kehoe 24 points

WOMEN

1st Jan McLaughlin 28 points

2nd Geraldine Petit 21 points

Everybody enjoyed the good standard of competition, played. Congratulations to the winners- club coach Steve Durie and regular winner Jan McLaughlin.

More tournaments are planned throughout the year, If anybody is interested in joining in the tennis activities at venues on the Costa Blanca, or if you are interested in weekly club tennis sessions and adult training groups, or indeed, individual or shared tennis sessions. You can contact Steve on 635061439 or e-mail sdurie@hotmail.co.uk.