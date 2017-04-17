BY ANDREW ATKINSON The Leader EXCLUSIVE

Font Del Llop Golf Resort at Monforte Del Cid, Valencia, staged the V Challenge Seve Ballesteros Foundation event on Saturday April 15, played under the Greensome stroke play modality.

Played under licence, issued by The Royal Spanish Golf Federation, players had the opportunity to qualify for the National Final at Pedrena Royal Golf Club and an invitation to play the Pro-Am Eurasia in Malaysia in 2018.

Seve, former World No. 1, won more than 90 international tournaments during an illustrious career, including five major championships during 1979-88.

Winner of The Open three times and The Masters twice, a captain of The Ryder Cup Team, Seve won the World Match Play Championship a record-tying five times.

Regarded as Spain’s and Continental Europe’s best golfer of all time, Seve won a record 50 European Tour titles.

In 2008 Seve was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour, and died of brain cancer on May 7, 2011, aged 54.

Seve Ballesteros was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for the second time at the BBC Sports Personality Awards 2009.

Following Seve’s death the Seve Ballesteros Foundation was set up in partnership with Cancer Research with money raised dedicated to brain cancer research.

“When Seve died with brain cancer his family set up the Seve Ballesteros Foundation to raise money and golf courses throughout Spain have a Foundation Day,” David Winder from Torregolf, Exclusively told The Leader.

“This year they staged the V Challenge Seve Ballesteros Foundation at Font del Llop, near Elche,” said David.

“Torregolf have been collecting a €1 charity fee from every member when they play. And Torregolf are delighted to donate €300 to the Seve Ballesteros Foundation,” said David.

David from Rojales, added: “A big thank you goes to all members of Torregolf who contributed to this great cause.

“May the Foundation continue to do the great work they do on behalf of Seve in their research against brain cancer. It is a worthy cause for a great golfer in Seve – who lives on in the form of his Foundation.”

A spokesperson from Font del Llop said: “Thanks go to David Winder and Torregolf with the donation of 300 €, and to Maria Sanchez Garcia for donating 230 €, in the bid for the putt of Scotty Cameron.”