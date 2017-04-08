ONE FOR ARTHUR THWARTS THE LEADER TIPS CAUSE OF CAUSES AND BLAKLION IN GRAND NATIONAL

One For Arthur thwarted The Leader’s Sportstalk each-way tips Cause of Causes and Blaklion to win the Aintree Grand National – to bag the first prize of £561,300 in Liverpool.

Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Blaklion (9-1) looked likely to land the showpiece race, when leading, with two fences to jump, in front of 70,000 spectators.

One For Arthur (14-1) ridden by Derek Fox, went ahead at the final fence, to lead in the 40 runners field, ahead of Cause of Causes (16-1) and Saint Are (25-1), who finished third, Blaklion, fourth, and Gas Line Boy, who finished fifth, at 50-1.

“To win is unbelievable – I cannot believe it. I was very lucky, he galloped all the way to the line,” said Fox.

“I was happy during the race and felt that I was in contention. One For Arthur was jumping so well, said Fox.

Jubilant winning trainer, Kinross, Scotland based Lucinda Russell said: “I’m absolutely delighted. We have a fantastic team behind us. He is amazing.

“It is brilliant for Scotland – but moreso for the team in the yard. It has been a fantastic race, incredible.”

