GREENLANDS BOWLS CLUB

Just the one game to report this week, In the Hurricane Division Greenlands Gladiators travelled to Vistabella for their match against The Greeners. Final score was – total shots for – 73. total shots against – 133. Points for 2. points against – 12. Winning rink was – Sandra Jones, Dave Dudding, skip Dave Webb. 14 shots to 13. Greenlands Open begins on Sunday the 9th for three days, best of luck to all the participants and hope the weather stays fine. As always for all inquiries please telephone Haley on 966844399.

On Thursday Evening it was Presentation night at the restaurant La Prada in San Miguel. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.