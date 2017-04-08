CLASSIC THEATRE FROM NOEL COWARD

Actors Community Theatre Society, return with their first production of 2017. After two successful productions at Beniojfar Cultural Centre, and donating 5000€ to The Benijofar Crisis Appeal, A.C.T.S are currently rehearsing for Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward, directed by Ian Vallender.

Charles Condomine (Tony Goddard) an author whose first wife Elvira (Robin Smith) has been dead for seven years has been reasonably happy with his second wife Ruth (Dianne Scott). To collect material for his book he invites the quirky Madame Arcarti, (Eileen Hamilton) a local medium, to conduct a séance at their home. Supernatural hilarity and anarchy are unleashed as Elvira returns.

Noel Coward´s Blithe Spirit has been entertaining audiences for over 60 years. Tickets are 8€ and are available by contacting tickets.acts@gmail.com or telephoning 646 277 724.

Tickets are also available from various local outlets including Restaurante Catorce, Beniojfar who are offering an Early Bird dinner before the show and are only a five-minute walk from the theatre. For more information please contact Catorce on 966 84 90 30

The performances are on Thursday 18th May, Friday 19th May and Saturday 20th May with curtain up at 7.30pm sharp at Benijofar Cultural Centre. All profits from this show will go towards the Benijofar Crisis Appeal