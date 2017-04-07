ALICANTE’S LARGEST CLASSIC CAR AND BIKE SHOW

If you are remotely interested in Motorcycles and Classic Cars then the Motor Show ‘Antic Auto,’ which will run over the weekend 22/23 April at the International Exhibition Centre just by Alicante Airport, is the place to be.

The show runs on Saturday and Sunday, 22 and 23 April, from 10 am on each day. Doors will close at 8.30 pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday.

The exhibition Hall will be filled with vehicles and bikes owned by private individuals as well as a number of unique collections from major exhibitors from across Spain.

This will be the 14th year of the show which promises to have something for everyone. As well as pure exhibits there will be cars and bikes for sale, motorcycles and spare parts together with many enthusiasts clubs and associations. Auto magazines will also be represented as will be a number of specialised agencies, insurance companies, toys. There will be an antique and collectors’ corner together with clothing and accessories plus many custom made items.

The price of entry for the general public is 8 euros, for pensioners or those under 30 years of age 6 euros by presenting the discount voucher that can be found in the “Downloads” section of the main web page of the ANTIC AUTO Fair on the IFA website www.feria-alicante.com

It is even cheaper, just 5 euros, if you buy your ticket in advance which you can also do on the website.

The entrance for clubs and associations is 5 euros per person when presenting your membership card. Tickets for groups of at least ten people are 4 euros. Children under 12 years old are free.

Place: IFA – Institución Ferial Alicantina, Dates: April 22 and 23, 2017

Opening: Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. www.feria-alicante.com