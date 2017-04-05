“PUERTO REY” ART GROUP EXHIBITS IN MOJÁCAR

Mojácar’s Municipal Art Gallery, “La Fuente”, is hosting a collective painting exhibition by the Puerto Rey art group until the end of April.

The exhibition was inaugurated last Sunday and includes a total of eighty paintings by eleven artists that demonstrate a diverse selection of different artistic styles.

Mojácar Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, was among those attending the inauguration and highlighted the support for art as a key part of the town’s identity by saying; “art and artists have always been an important part of our history and have contributed in a very positive way to make Mojácar what it is today”.

The Puerto Rey art group is an enthusiastic set of amateur artists of all nationalities who meet every week under the direction of Denise Butler, artist and professional art teacher. They also create their works in natural outdoor surroundings, which gives freshness and spontaneity to their compositions.

In this exhibition, Denise Butler and her students have put together an interesting collection that shows many different methods and techniques of pictorial art including portraits, landscapes as well as different perspectives of the country and its characters.

There is free admission to the exhibition, which will be open to the public until April 30 from 9.00 to 13.00 Tuesdays to Fridays and, from 10.00 to 13.00 on Saturdays and Sundays.