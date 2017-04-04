WORLD HEALTH DAY AT QUIRON SALUD

Quirónsalud Torrevieja program free prevention tests and digital forums of debate to mark world health week 2017.

On the occasion of World Health Day (April 7th), the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja from the 3rd to the 7th of April celebrates third edition of Health Week 2017, which includes forums on health and prevention tests. The objective of the latter is to detect diseases such as hypertension, diabetes or obesity, at the entrances to the main hospital and the medical centers of Quirónsalud in Orihuela, Santa Pola and Marjal (Crevillente).

Included in the program is the free dental care early diagnosis campaign. The initiative includes free dental examinations, by requesting an appointment, to the population of the area of all ages and to patients of the hospital that have any discomfort or oral pathology. The period of realization of the revisions will be on April 5th, from 10:00h to 12:00h and from 16:00h to 18:00h, by telephone appointment. Interested persons may request information by telephone: 966 92 57 82, or by email: prevencion.trv@quironsalud.es or through the web http://www.quironsalud.es/torrevieja/es.

It will also organize the collection of samples for the early detection of Cancer of the Colon Cancer, with the free test of fecal occult blood. The period of delivery of kits ends the week of March 27th to 31st, from 10 to 12 hours and the collection of samples will be from April 3rd to 7th at the same time. Those interested may request information by telephone: 966 925 770, or email: prevencion.trv@quironsalud.es or through the web http://www.quironsalud.es/torrevieja/es

The sampling points will be located at the entrances of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja and the medical centers Quirónsalud de Orihuela, Santa Pola and Marjal.

Francisco Fiestras, Managing Director of Quirónsalud, stressed that “this initiative was created as a consequence of the hospital’s interest in promoting new forms of living among citizens and is part of the work we do all year with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of Prevention and promotion of health “.

Activities scheduled for Health Week at the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja (from 3rd to 7th April)

v Monday, April 3rd

• 9.30 to 13:00h. Blood donation. Day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of donating, by the Blood Transfusion Center of the Valencian Community. Place: resuscitation room of the hospital (ground floor).

v Tuesday, April 4th

• 10:00h to 12:00h. Free blood pressure tests, blood glucose and body weight by healthcare personnel throughout the week at the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja and in the medical centers Quirónsalud de Orihuela, Santa Pola and Marjal.

v Wednesday, April 5th

• Free oral examinations from 10:00h to 12:00h and from 16:00h to 18:00h. Prior appointment by telephone on: 966 92 57 82.



v Friday, April 7th

• 12:00h to 13:00h. Specialists from the Cardiology Unit of Hospital Quirónsalud, will answer questions online users on the topic “How to survive running fever”. Digital Diary Chat Information.