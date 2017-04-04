MASONIC HOMES PRESENT NEBULISERS TO VILLAGE OF BENICHEMBLA

A presentation was made on 28th March to the local Doctor at the Farmacia in Benichembla of two Nebulizers for use of the people in the village.

They only had one nebulizer in the whole village and in the winter so many people in the village had chest problems, that when the only one was in use, other people had to travel to other Medical Centres in other villages. These new nebulisers will be a great help to the villagers and should relieve the necessity of travelling to other villages for treatment.

Pictured L to R – Benichembla GP and his Nurse, Jenny Hart (President) Pharmacist and assistant, and Bernard Wilson (Secretary)

WBro William Turney Press Officer