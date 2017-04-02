RBL FUNDRAISER ON ST GEORGES DAY

On 23 April the Emerald Isle in La Florida, in conjunction with Sunshine FM, will be hosting a charity fundraiser for the Royal British Legion.

The event will get underway at 12 noon and will last well into the early evening.

As well as a large selection of market stalls for visitors to wander round there will be a full afternoon of entertainment provided by some of the very best talent on the Costa Blanca.

Rebecca Holt will be appearing fresh from her success at the Benidorm Palace. She will be joined by Dan Davy, Cindy and the Crazy Ladies. Also featuring will be the Phoenix School Choir which will be supporting the RBL at a number of events throughout the year, as well as popular Flamenco Dancer Francisca Samper Navarro with her Sevillanas. The RBL’s very own Sandie Coates will be making her debut appearance at the event along with the very popular Torrevieja Pipes and Drums.

The day will be brought to a close by the draw for the mega raffle, all funds raised from which will be donated to the annual RBL Poppy Appeal.

There are still a number of pitches available for any traders wishing to take space at the event. Please contact Alan Darby on 667 941 165 for more information