NEW POLICE UNIT FOR GUARDAMAR

Guardamar has created a new police unit dedicated to maintaining the town’s cultural heritage coinciding with a statement from the town hall reminding residents that damage to the areas historical sites or buildings can carry a fine of between 30,000 and 60,000 euros.

A spokesman said that the Castle of Guardamar, one of the main tourist and heritage sites in the municipality, has in recent times suffered a multitude of acts by vandals who have damaged the site, the building and lighting as well as covering thirty percent of its walls with graffiti.

He confirmed that “From this moment all damage, and those causing the damage, will be denounced, with all of the legal and economic consequences that the authorities can bring on the culprits”.

“It is the responsibility of everyone”, the statement continued, “to ensure that the good state of the monuments and cultural heritage of the municipality are maintained”.