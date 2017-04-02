DREAM START SETS UP EASY WIN FOR DAYA

Formentera 0 v. Daya Nueva 4

Daya got off to a great start when a good cross intended for Braulio was intercepted by a Formentera defender who gave his own keeper no chance with a lovely headed own goal with only two minutes on the clock. So a dream start for the visitors and it got even better minutes later as Daya chased down a through ball, the cross by Sienna into the box was hit low and hard and was met by Braulio who lashed the ball home to give the visitors a very comfortable 2-0 cushion with just six minutes played !

The home side had no answer to Daya’s constant attacking but for all their efforts the visitors could not find the back of the net for the third goal that would surely give them the victory. All the while it stayed at 2-0 Formentera were still in the game but they are not giving the Daya defence too much to think about. With just four minutes to the break the visitors did score their third when a great ball out of defence by Sienna found Franki who slotted home the easiest of chances that surely wrapped the game up. So 3-0 at the interval but it could have and should have been more.

To their credit Formentera came out and gave it a good go. Daya should have scored a fourth goal but poor finishing cost them the chance. It was much more of a contest now with the home side playing so much better. The miss of the match came on sixty two minutes, with just the keeper to beat Braulio blasted the ball over the bar !

Daya’s fourth goal came on seventy three minutes, Franki collected a good pass, took the ball forward and his well struck shot found the back of the net. This goal was probably against the run of the second half play but for all the home side’s improvement in the second period Jaime in Daya’s goal was rarely called into action. Formentera did manage to produce a couple of good chances as the game entered the final few minutes but were a well beaten side at the whistle. Man of the match was Sienna for his two brilliant assists.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab