RUBYS GOLF SOCIETY

On St. Patrick’s day we headed for Roda golf course, no where near Ireland I know but we did have quite a few Irish players with us. The course was in good condition and whilst it was a fine day it was a bit chilly, despite this there were players wearing shorts Brrr.

The course played well but the par 3’s proved a bit difficult with only a couple of player’s hitting the greens.

The results on the day were as follows, nearest the pin on the par 3’s was Colin Fear, nearest the pin in two was Colin Fear, Two’s pot Colin Fear, and best back nine Colin Fear, but it was not all Colin’s day, best front nine Jim McCarthy, Gold division winner was Michelle Evans, Silver and overall winner on the day was Roger Clarke.

Back at Rayzs bar whilst enjoying a nice buffet provided by our hosts, the football card was won by Jeff Evans.

Our next trophy game is at Altorreal on the 31st of March, any one wishing to join us for this or any other game please contact rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk