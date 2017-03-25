EUROGOLF STABLEFORD AND EASTER CUP

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
94

On Thursday 23rd March Eurogolf played their monthly stableford off the plates for the Easter Cup and the results were Cat1 1st Sue Gillette 37 2nd Dave Gregson 34  3rd  Keith Wright 33 Cat 2 1st Jim Weston 34 2nd Debbie Weedon 33 3rd Stan Low 32  Cat 3 1st Ray Porter 36 2nd Ken Brett 34 3rd Bob Shorley 33 Cat 4 1st Monique Reeve 34 2nd Jan Shorley 33 c/b 3rd Gina Ashworth 33  c/b 

Overall winner Sue Gillette  best front 9 Harry Armstrong 19 Best back 9 Gill Gordon 18 NTPs  5th  Tony Forbes 11th  John Barraclough  12th in 2 Terry Sayers 15th  N/A 17th Ian Pegg  Football Dave Nicholls, Kevin Bonser, Damien Levy, Brendon Foran and Norman Woods

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 21ST March Toffs played their normal stableford competition and the results were Cat 1 (0-16) 1st George McCallum 38 2nd John Barraclough  37 c/b  3rd  Pino Perito 37  Cat 2 (17-21) 1st Robin Richards 40  2nd Ian Turner 34 3rd  Dave Nichols 33 Cat 3 (22-25) 1st Ken Enever 34  2nd Bruce Gordon 33 c/b 3rd John Cross 33 c/b Cat 4 (26-36) 1st Terry Glazier 35  2nd Mike Gillette 32  3rd Eamonn Divine 30 Overall Toffs winner Robin Richards 40  

Best front 9 Paul Manning 20   Best back 9 Jan Shorley 18 NTPs 5th David Gregson 11th Morag Turner 12th in 2  Pino Perito 15th John Kirkwood 17th Steve Sayers Football  Pino Perito, Hedy Paelihg, Ian Stewart, John Hill and Mary Sanderson.

Captain Debbie Weedon  wished one of their founder members Alan Bacon best wishes for the future for him and his wife Judy who are returning to the UK after living un Spain for 27 years.

If you would like to play with Eurogolf at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY