MADRID REMEMBERS LONDON VICTIMS

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, has presided over the minute’s silence observed at Moncloa Palace as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack carried out in London on Wednesday.
The event was also attended by the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Spain, Simon Manley, the Vice-president of the Government and Minister of the Presidency and of the Regional Administrations, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, together with high-ranking officials and members of staff at the Presidency of the Government.