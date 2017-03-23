MADRID REMEMBERS LONDON VICTIMS

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, has presided over the minute’s silence observed at Moncloa Palace as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack carried out in London on Wednesday.

​The event was also attended by the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Spain, Simon Manley, the Vice-president of the Government and Minister of the Presidency and of the Regional Administrations, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, together with high-ranking officials and members of staff at the Presidency of the Government.