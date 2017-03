The Euromillions lottery results were drawn this evening in Paris. The Euro millions winning numbers this evening were:

01 – 20 – 23 – 44 – 47

The Euromillions Lucky Star numbers were:

04* – 11*

UK Millionaire Maker

HVPD23402, JPVC88436

THE JACKPOT FOR THE NEXT EUROMILLIONS DRAW IS €37 MILLION! PLAY NOW!