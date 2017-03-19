THE ORANGE TREE GOLF SOCIETY @ LA TORRE ON TUESDAY 7TH MARCH.

We met the Monday night prior to this society event to organise the next days events. We had a full compliment of members. We also welcomed a couple of new members to the society showing how this society is growing my strength to strength, welcome boys.

We all met for breakfast at The Orange Tree, Cabo Roig before setting off for the golf course. On arrival we discovered it in lovely condition and with very pleasant weather allowing most members to be able to wear shorts. The captain, Stuart Robertson, decided on a new format for the society. We played a champagne 4 man Texas scramble. So the rules and conditions were explained and we all set off for a wonderful day.

We then all returned to home base, The Orange Tree bar and restaurant for refreshments and prize giving. We must thank Chris and his staff for the service and beautiful food..

The winners on the day, as shown in the picture, were Dave Eadington (John Fleming not being camera shy standing in for Dave), Andy Shuttle, Chris Blown and Peter Whittaker with nett score of 137, 2nd were Pete Cowan, Stuart Robertson, Jack Sheridan and Simon Sharples with 146.1.

NTP´s were Chris Blown (5th), Pete Cowan (11th) and Chris Blown (17th).

The next society event is on Tuesday 21st March, we meet between 5pm-6pm the Monday prior to pay and organise the day. The entry sheet is available within the restaurant for members and guests to entry. Or email us on orangetree@hotmail.es

Details of future events can be found within the golf section of the restaurant website at www.orangetree-caboroig.com