MORE THAN €10,000 RAISED AT LA MARQUESA GOLF CHARITY TOURNAMENT

La Marquesa Golf Club in Rojales held another edition of the Justo Quesada y Josefina Memorial Charity Pro-Am tournament on Sunday, March 12th.

The event managed to raise €10,730, which will be divided evenly between Rojales Town Hall Social Services, Cáritas Rojales and the Butterfly Children charity – DEBRA Spain.

This was thanks to the fees paid for the honour of playing in Miguel Ángel Jiménez’s team, an auction of two sand wedges and a bag used by Sr Jiménez last year and donations of €20 per birdie scored from the management of La Marquesa Golf.

Rojales Councillor for Sports Pedro Llopis said it had been a magnificent occasion and thanks to the generosity of everyone involved would bring much needed help to people who need it in the local area.

He also praised Miguel Ángel Jiménez for being so friendly and having made the time to come back yet again, “which is great publicity for what the municipality has to offer”.

Catherine Prangere of Cáritas explained they work with local families who need it most, giving them food and clothes for children.

“The amount will be a great help to carry on this project,” she said.

Mary Chambers of DEBRA said it was an amazing amount of money and thanked La Marquesa for inviting them to be one of the beneficiaries again, Miguel Ángel Jiménez and everyone who gave so generously.

The extra funds will help with help with the research into Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a very rare genetic condition which causes the skin to blister at the slightest knock or rub, causing painful, open wounds.

Results

A total of 28 teams took part and the champions were the professional Jordan Gib and the amateurs Joachim Myhr, Geir Langeland and Aiden Reilly, who finished with a total of 131 shots. Second place went to the team led by Miguel Ángel Jiménez, who played with Antonio Pascual Pastor, Jonas Anders Sjolund and Antonio Pedrera Perez and remarkably scored exactly the same meaning the result had to be decided based on their handicaps. In third place was the team led by Jesús Rodríguez, one of La Marquesa’s own professionals.