CARLOS TAKES MONTE TO VERGE OF PROMOTION

By ANDREW ATKINSON

CD Montesinos’s promotion hopes are in their own hands – with four games remaining – in the Segunda Grupo Regional 16, topping the table ahead of the game against Todo Deporte on March 26.

CD Montesinos coach Carlos Perez arranged a friendly fixture on Friday evening at The Municipal Stadium, Los Montesinos, against Guardamar in a game that ended 1-1.

With Todo Deporte next up in league action – having conceded 99 goals – the league’s leading goalscorers CD Montesinos, with 58 goals in 18 games, look heavy favourites to complete a double rout, having recorded a historic 10-0 win against Todo in November.

With unrest hanging over the Los Montesinos, Alicante based club, following the Valencian Football Association having deducted six points, for the alleged fielding of an unregistered player against Racing Playas Orihuela in October, a successful appeal lead to the decision being overturned.

That gave the Vega Baja outfit a massive boost – leapfrogging them to the top of the table. And, despite a 2-1 defeat against Callosa Deportivo B on March 12, CD Montesinos remain league leaders.

The 2-1 defeat against Callosa was Carlos Perez’s first defeat since taking the reins in October, that came in the wake of two defeats in the opening two games of the season, a 3-0 defeat against CD Benijofar and a 4-1 home defeat against CD Murada.

Perez will have his players firmly focussed on Sunday, March 26, against rock bottom club and Los Montesinos neighbours Todo Deporte.

Following the fixture ‘Monte’ have three remaining games, against CFP Orihuela Deportivo, Deportivo Orihuela CF ‘A’ and Grupo Caliche CF, the latter at The Municipal Stadium in late April.

“We have a good squad of players – and the players I brought in have made a difference,” said Carlos Perez, who brought in noteable players in Aure, along with the return of German and Vazquinho.

“I have been happy with the players this season – there is a good atmosphere here – helped by the supporters,” said Carlos.

Carlos Perez (second left) on the verge of promotion at CD Montesinos.