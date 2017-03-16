NO DECISION ON SAN JAVIER AS NEW AIRPORT PUT OUT TO TENDER

Despite the fact that a decision on the closure of San Javier airport has still not been taken the Murcia Regional Government is about to put out to public tender the management contract for the new Corvera Airport on Wednesday.

The contract will have a concessionary period of 25 years and will provide the supervision and operation of all airport infrastructure, including the runway, buildings, facilities and all commercial premises.

The objective of the tender process will be to find the best management company for the airport but this will be highly influenced by the price offered as the authority looks for the fee that will allow it to recover it’s investment in the shortest possible time frame.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, Pedro Rivera, at a press conference on Wednesday. He said that the regional government’s goal is “not to delay the International Airport tender, a facility that is key to the development of the Region. He confirmed that it is completely finished and ready to operate immediately the successful company is in place.

Rivera stressed that this is a public tender that “will guarantee free competition and equal opportunities for all bidders who submit their bids.”

What is still not known is whether the San Javier airport, situated just 30kms away from Corvera, will remain open. Rivera said that the Murcia Government has lost patience with operator Aena and that he can’t afford to wait any longer for a decision to be made.

It is now over four years since the Corvera airport was first said to be complete.