THE LEADER TIP YORKHILL WINS OPENING RACE ON DAY 3 OF CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL

The Leader selection YORKHILL won the opening race of the meeting on day three of The Cheltenham Festival ridden by Ruby Walsh, WRITES ANDREW ATKINSON.

“This horse has class written all over him. He always has had. He has a massive engine,” said a delighted Walsh.

“I think Yorkhill is a Gold Cup horse. It’s brilliant to win,” said Walsh.

Trainer Willie Mullins, who has had a nightmare opening two days at the Festival, said of Yorkhill, his 49th Cheltenham Festival winner in the JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) over 2m 3f: “Yorkhill was good. He held on and Ruby settled him well. It all worked out today.”

Yorkhill returned at odds of 6-4, ahead of second placed Top Notch 7-2 and Disko, 4-1, third.