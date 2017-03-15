SELECTIONS FOR DAY 3 OF THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL 2017

By ANDREW ATKINSON March 16

YORKHILL (1.30) is fancied to boost the unfortunate stables of Willie Mullins – after major upsets, underlined with Douvan’s defeat in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday – with his runners at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

Yorkhill – a three-times Grade 1 winner over hurdles – is the class horse in the JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) in the 2m 3f race, ridden by Ruby Walsh, could be his first to bash-the-bookies after a woeful first two days for Mullins.

Paul Nicholls trained EL BANDIT (2.10) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies has each way claims at odds of 12-1 in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Listed) over 2m 7f.

In the Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) over 2m 4f UN DE SCEAUX (2.50) also trained by Willie Mullins, who ran second to Sprinter Sacre in the 2016 Champion Chase, is tipped to give the Mullins-Walsh combination a quick double on day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival.

In the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) over 2m 7f Harry Fry’s UNOWHATIMEANHARRY (3.30) ridden by Noel Fehily, is unbeaten, winning eight consecutive races, and can relieve the bookies of more money from their satchels.

A punters pal Unowhatimeanharry has been in top class form – which commenced when winning the Albert Bartlett at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival.

Trevor Hemmings owned KATACHENKO (4.10) – at odds of 40-1 – will hopefully shine in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) over 2m 4f. Trained by Donald McCain junior, and ridden by WT Kennedy, Katachenko, who ran a career-best at Aintree in the Grade 3 Red Rum Chase at Aintree in 2016, is an each-way selection.

LET’S DANCE (4.50) trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh, is expected to go well in the Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) over 2m. Let’s Dance – fourth in the 2016 Triumph Hurdle – looking for five consecutive wins – will be hard to beat.

ANOTHER HERO (5.30), a 12-1 chance, is good each-way value in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase over 3m 2f. Another Hero, trained by Jonjo O’Neill, ran well over 3 miles in a Listed handicap chase at Doncaster in January.

The Leader tip Cause of Causes wins

The Leader tipped 4-1 winner Cause of Causes in the 16 runners Glenfarclas Chase Cross Country Chase over 3m 6f on Wednesday.

The Leader selection Whisper, was beaten a nose in a photo-finish by Might Bite in the RSA Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) over 3m on Wednesday.

This follows Tuesday’s winner Altior in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade 1). Noble Endeavor (15-2), an each-way selection, ran third in the Ultima Handicap 23-runners Chase (Grade 3) over 3m 1f. With The Leader tip Limini also finishing third in the 17 runners OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) over 2m 3f.