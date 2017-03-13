UD ABANILLA 1 MAZARRON FC 2

Mazarron again had to come from behind to earn a vital 2-1 win away to UD Abanilla.

The game was played on a poor artificial surface which barely complied with minimum width dimensions and Mazarron struggled to cope with the conditions throughout the game.

The home team took the lead in the ninth minute when a cross from the left found Rocamora unmarked at the far post and he easily beat Pablo in the Mazarron goal. Boudia and Javi Torrano went close for Mazarron who relied too much on the long ball in a disappointing first half performance.

However, they could have equalised just before half time when Raul Torrano’s excellent pass found Jimmy whose shot, under pressure from an Abanilla defender, was well saved.

Mazarron made two changes at half time with Raul and Dani replacing Javi Torrano and Marcos and the move paid off after 50 minutes. A long throw by Raul Torrano was headed on by Raul and Miguel nipped in to head the ball home for the equaliser.

A Dani free kick was headed just wide by Adrian before Pablo was forced to make a fine save on 57 minutes from a close range Abanilla header. Ten minutes later Abanilla almost took the lead when a left wing cross was headed just over the bar by Ramirez.

Mazarron were having more of the game in the second half without really creating any clear cut chances but they took the lead after 80 minutes when Dani converted a left wing cross at the second attempt.

Mazarron were reduced to ten men a minute later when Boudia was sent off for a second yellow card and Mazarron had to withstand some intense pressure for the remainder of the game with Pablo making a number of good saves.

Team: Pablo; Raul Torrano; Raso; Juan Andreo; Marcos (Dani); Adrian; Boudia; Jimmy (Ruben); Javi Torrano (Raul); Miguel (Juan Pedro); Chino (Cesar)

Man of the Match: Juan Andreo