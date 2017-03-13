POOR REFEREEING COST DAYA THE POINTS

Daya Nueva 2 v. Ciutat D-Elx Racing 3

Daya started brightly and a corner for the home side on two minutes taken by Alex almost went straight in. It was the same scenario just minutes later as Daya kept up their very good start to the match.

The home side took the lead on ten minutes from yet another corner, this time taken by Rocamora, Hector rose high and powered a header that the keeper could only parry leaving the easiest of chances for Braulio to stab the ball home giving the home side a deserved lead. On twenty minutes the scores were level when Racing hit a fiercely struck free kick from distance that came down off the Daya crossbar and was adjudged by the Referee to have crossed the line ! It was just impossible for him to have seen this with any degree of certainty as he was too far away.

For a few minutes the visitors were now having more of the play but it did not last for too long. Daya had a good headed goal by Braulio disallowed for offside and that was also a contentious decision by the match official. Another Racing free kick from distance on thirty two minutes saw Jaime manage to push the ball onto his crossbar and from there it was scrambled away to safety. A good spell of prolonged pressure in the final ten minutes from Daya saw a couple,of good chances but no goals. The visitors had the final attack of the half but Jaime was out well to punch clear. So 1-1 at the break with Daya having been far the better side.

Daya started the second period slowly allowing their opponents far too much of the ball. There was also a couple more poor decisions from the Referee that went against the home side. Daya needed to get back into the game quickly as everything was going wrong for them. They even had a good penalty shout for handball on fifty six minutes turned down ! On sixty six minutes Daya won a free kick, Braulio’s powerful effort was put out for a corner after the keeper failed to hold onto the ball.

Were we now seeing signs of Daya coming back into the game ? The answer was no as the visitors swarmed forward and Jaime had to make a smart stop on seventy minutes. Just moments later Jaime was in action again as yet another Racing attack produced a great save. From a suspect penalty on seventy six minutes the visitors went ahead and you could see no way back for Daya now. It was 3-1 two minutes later when from an offside position the goal was allowed.

It got worse for Daya in the eighty fifth minute as Braulio received a red card for retaliation following a foul on himself that went unpunished. Daya were stung into action for this sending off and tore into their opponents forcing the keeper into making two great saves ! Then Daya won a penalty (hooray) on eighty six minutes that Carlos dispatched with ease for 3-2.

The ten men of Daya flew at Racing in the final minutes in an effort to gain a point but it wasn’t to be, so final score 3-2 to Racing. The match official was diabolical with most of his decisions bordering on farcical. Daya deserved a least a point if not the win.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor : Segurlab

THERE IS NO GAME NEXT WEEK