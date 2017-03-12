ORBA WARBLERS STABLEFORD RESULTS – FONT DE LLOP – MARCH 7TH.

On this glorious sunny morning, 18 Warblers tested their skills at Font de Llop. Good scoring attest to the skills the Warblers have even when playing on hard, dry fairways and tricky greens.

There was no divisions this week but that did not stop Captain Clive Kay ( Hcap. 20.1) taking 1st. place with a whopping 41pts. – now playing off 18.1 and going back into First Division.

2nd. was the ever present former captain David Knight ( Hcap.9.8 ) with 39pts. and in 3rd. was Roy Booth ( Hcap. 20 ) with 37pts. In 4th. place was John Daniels ( Hcap. 18 ) with 37pts.

There were two 2’s on Hole 16 – Roy Booth and Malcolm Monti.

Football card was won by Chris Hoare.

Next week March 22nd., will be a Stableford competition at Bonalba . First Tee-off is 9:44am so please arrive by 9:00am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and current Handicap Certification. To book, please contact Michael Taylor mjt@stylepms.com or phone 639242896.