PARENTS ARRESTED AFTER COCAINE FOUND IN THE BLOOD OF TWO-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

The National Police have arrested a couple, both Spaniards aged 38 and 40 years, after their daughter was found to be suffering from the effects of cocaine by staff at the Alicante General Hospital.

They have been charged with an offense of the temporary abandonment of a minor.

The couple took their two-year-old daughter, who was suffering with anxiety attacks, dizziness and paralysis, to the General Hospital of Alicante last Friday, where clinical toxicology tests carried out in the paediatrics department found the presence of cocaine in her blood.

They immediately called the National Police who arrested the parents for the temporary abandonment of minor whilst not fulfilling the duties required of a parent. The father was said to be suffering from the effects of cocaine at the time.

The police then searched the couple’s home although they failed to find any traces of the substance. A spokesperson said that it was thought that the child might have had access to the drug that her father consumed.

The investigation was carried out by agents of the UFAM in Alicante.