Specialists from the Oncology unit respond to the most frequent uncertainties regarding Cancer Thursday 16th of March at 7pm an informative conference event will be held by the oncology department Quironsalud Torrevieja. During the Talk the specialists will discuss:

THE CAUSES OF CANCER:

Dr. Antonio Brugarolas, director of the Oncology Platform of Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja • WHAT IS THE “ONE STEP” TECHNIQUE:

Dr. Rosa Cañón, head of the Department of Radiation Oncology and Dr. José Farré, head of the Department of Oncology Surgery and General Surgery and Digestive Apparatus Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

EMOTIONAL MANAGEMENT:

HOW TO MANAGE FEAR AND THE FUNDAMENTAL ROLE OF THE FAMILY, Ms. Nuria Javaloyes, specialist in the Unit of Psych oncology of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

At the end of the conference event a cocktail will be held for all attendees.

The newspaper Información and Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, are pleased to invite you on Thursday, March 16th at 7:00 p.m. To the conference that will take place in the INFORMATION Club (at Avenida Doctor Rico, 17 Alicante). The title of the event “I have Cancer And now what?” Will be moderated by the journalist Olaya Casado (author of the blog “Cancer at 30”) in which different topics will be addressed on how to help confront this disease, both to Patients as well as their relatives and friends.

The organization will make available to all those attendants who require it, a bus service from different points of the province:

Bus 1: Departure at 18:00 from the roundabout Mercadona Playa Flamenca – Alicante • Bus 2: Departure at 18: 00h Calle Los Molinos, 9, 03181 Torrevieja – Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja – Bus stop the arches of Ciudad Quesada – Alicante At the end of the conference event a cocktail will be held for all attendees.

We look forward to your confirmation. Email: samantha.biddles@quironsalud.es mail or to the phone +34 606 679 982.