WEIGHT CONTROL USING FAST TRACK HYPNOSIS BY JONATHAN GILCHRIST

It’s well past that time of year where we all gave ourselves our New Year’s Resolutions where all the partying, over indulging in food and drink has resulted in the inevitable increase in our weight!

Have you kept to your resolution?

Too many people confuse hunger with appetite. Hunger is a real need whereas appetite is only a habit. The two are not the same!

Appetite is provoked by suggestion while hunger is the message we send to our brain whenever the body needs essential nourishment.

There are various reasons why a person can be overweight:

People who overeat because of early programming by parents.

People who overeat by comfort eating.

People who overeat because of emotional problems

FAST TRACK Hypnosis is ideal for helping people who want to lose weight because of early programming or emotional problems.

If you want to lose weight, then using my method and Fast Track techniques, it can be a very successful way of helping you to achieve your target weight in

ONE simple 30 minute session.

Cd’s are also provided so that by the constant repetition of positive suggestions the subconscious mind will be influenced and the bad eating habits will replaced by good eating habits.

With the calming effect of hypnosis, suggestions are then implanted into the subconscious mind such as” high calorie foods will no longer have the same appeal to you and that you will enjoy low calorie foods. You will take a lot more interest in your own shape, fitness and vitality, etc”

A good tip if you want to lose weight is to drink a pint of water about 15 minutes before each meal. Then divide your meal into 2 pieces, eat one portion, wait 5 minutes and then decide if you want the other half.

It takes time for the stomach to send the message of fullness to the brain!

