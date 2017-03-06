RESCUE CENTRE RE-OPENS MAJOR FUNDRAISER AS BUILDING WORK GETS UNDERWAY

As construction ramps up on a secure new boundary wall funded entirely by kind donors, the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre is calling for further donations to build the wall higher in a bid to better protect equines from winter winds and summer sun.

Co-founders Sue and Rod Weeding have re-opened the rescue centre’s major fundraiser and hope to raise a further €7000 to fund the extra height, dramatically improving the lives of dozens of their rescued equines.

Said Sue: “Making the wall higher will give our horses shelter from the cold north winds in winter and, in the future, allow us to create very sturdy and large field shelters for extra sun and rain protection, using the boundary fence as the back wall.”

