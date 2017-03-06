MAZARRON FC 2 SFC MINERVA 1

Two late goals gave Mazarron an excellent victory against league leaders Minerva who had lost only once previously this season.

Mazarron made the early running with Boudia shooting over the bar and Jimmy twice unable to capitalise on through balls from Raul Torrano. It was the visitors who took the lead, however ,after 20 minutes when Juan Andreo’s headed clearance was picked up by the MInerva midfield. The ball was threaded through a static Mazarron defence to Sergio who easily rounded Juan Pedro in the Mazarron goal and placed the ball into an empty net.

The game developed into a scrappy affair with Minerva using questionable tactics to break up play, feigning injury after every tackle and constantly appealing to the referee. They went close again after 35 minutes when a dangerous cross from the right eluded Juan Pedro but was just too far for their onrushing striker. At the other end Boudia’s header was cleared off the line just before the half time interval.

The second half continued in the same way as the first half ended with Minerva continuing their dubious tactics of constantly feigning injury and appealing to the referee. One of their non-playing substitutes was shown a red card after 62 minutes and a spate of bookings for both teams continued to interrupt the flow of play.

Little football was playing played but MInerva got their just rewards when Mazarron scored twice in the closing stages. On 86 minutes Miguel was brought down in the act of shooting and captain Juan Andreo calmly stroked the resulting penalty past Fernando in the Minerva goal for the equaliser. Three minutes later a cross from the left was met with a spectacular overhead kick by Miguel which rocketed into the far corner of the net to give Mazarron the three points and move them up to fifth in the league table.

Team: Juan Pedro; Raul Torrano; Raso; Juan Andreo; Marcos; Adrian; Boudia; Javi Torrano (Chino); Ruben (Raul); Miguel; Jimmy (Cesar).

Man of the Match: Raso