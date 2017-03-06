GORDON WINS THE FIRST MONTGO TROPHY OF THE YEAR

On Friday 3rd March Montgo Golf Society played a medal competition at Oliva Nova for the St Davids Day Trophy, very generously sponsored by Vic and Carla Chaszczewski. There seems to have been a sudden rush of members back to Spain over the past few days as we had a full house of 48 players, with several more on the waiting list.

It was unfortunate therefore that we had three no shows on the day, denying those on the waiting list the opportunity of a game.

As usual Vic and Carla made a great effort with the prize giving, adorning the presentation table with the Welsh flag and including some Welsh delicacies in the prizes. In first place was Gordon Gleeson with a fine 70 off 17.9, just pipping Penny Barden with a par beating 71 off 15.1. Third place went to Jan (I’m too old to be playing this game) Jones with an excellent 72 off 29.2. Brian Redfearn took fourth with a nett 74 off 12.9, pushing Ed Wallace (9.8) in to fifth place on countback. Sixth was Shaun O’Gorman with a nett 75 off 5.4 and seventh was Feli Baybut with a 76 off 14.2.

Nearest the pins went to Mike Oxley on the 3rd, Celia Cronin on the 11th, Shaun O’Gorman on the 5th, and Ed Wallace on the 18th. Longest drives on the 14th went to Celia Cronin for the ladies and Robin Thatcher for the men. Finally there were four two’s, scored by Liz Butler, Gordon Gleeson, Michel grin, and Derek Hall.

Our next event is on the 17th March, when we will be playing a stableford competition at Oliva Nova for the St Patrick’s day Trophy, sponsored by John Feek.