NEW MEMBER ANN WINS THE MAGIC 3 STABLEFORD COMPETITION

On Friday 24th February, at a cold and wet Oliva Nova, Montgo Golf Society played a Magic 3 stableford competition sponsored by Nigel Siddall. Nigel is currently sidelined due to a recent knee operation, however he kindly struggled up to the Oliva Nova clubhouse in order to present his prizes.

In first place was new member Ann Kitson, who followed up last week’s win as a guest with an excellent 41 points to take this week’s event. In second place was the ever consistent John Snelling with 38 points, pushing Dennis Coe in to third place on countback.

There were three nearest the pins, and these resulted in the usual clean sweep for the girls with Denise Cooper winning the 3rd, Ann Kitson the 11th, and Gerian van Ooijen the 16th. It didn’t help that all the men’s tees were pushed back due to a Costa Blanca league match on the same day, needless to say two’s were also in short supply with Denise Cooper scoring the only genuine one, although several members tried without avail to claim a two by using their gimmee put.

Our next event is on the 10th March, when we will be playing a stableford competition sponsored by Patrick Lynch. Guests are welcome, subject to availability and a current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website and completing an online booking form.