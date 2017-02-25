URGENT APPEAL FOR WITNESSES TO HIT AND RUN IN PLAYA FLAMENCA

An urgent appeal has been made to identify the driver of a light-coloured, oldish jeep which was involved in a hit and run accident on Friday, 17th February 2017. The incident occurred at around 7pm on the N332 roundabout at Playa Flamenca between Lidl Supermarket and Burger King.

While exiting the roudabout, a the jeep entered the outside land of the roundabout at high speed from the Punta Prima side. According to witnesess the driver of the jeep had no intention of slowing down or stopping as they approached the roundabout. On entering the roundabout the jeep struck the back of another vehicle sending it into a spin and forcing it to come to a halt in the rain gully on the side of the road.

The driver of the jeep then sped away from the scene of the accident towards La Zenia. The jeep is an old vehicle with a spare wheel on the back. From the impact it would have some damage to the front wing of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has any knowledge as to the whereabouts of the driver of the jeep are urged to contact the Guardia Civil.