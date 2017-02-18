ROCKETS  GOLF SOCIETY – INAUGURAL TROPHY

Back to our home course Vistabella to compete for the first trophy of the season. We had a very good turn out on a lovely morning which turned out to be wall to wall Costa Blanca sunshine. Course in very good condition with very fast greens.

Considering it was a hated Medal round scoring was pretty good. Winner of the Inaugural Trophy who also topped the Gold Category was Ron Swift with a nett 75, In Second place was Larry Lambe with a nett 76 followed by Mike Davies in Third place with a Nett 77.

In The Silver Category Mick Hithersay was the winner with a Nett 77 followed by Tom Richardson in Second place with a nett 84on C/B and Mikes wife Janet Davies took 3rd place with a nett 84.

Nearest the Pins

Only 2 Greens hit by Janet Davies and Larry Lambe

Ron Swift took the longest Drive ( Again )

Best Guest J Hayward

On the 28th we are at Font de LLop with a tee off time of 10.00am. Please be there for 09.15 am

Back to Charlies Bar for the presentation and Muncies put on by Charlie.We had a beautiful Chicken broth with fresh bread. It gets better every week.!!! Thanks very much Charlie for your hospitality. If anyone would like to join this friendly society give Ron a ring on 678 849 142 or email sanmigron@gmail.com or pop into the bar and see Charlie