THE ORANGE TREE GOLF SOCIETY AT MAR MENOR

Today was the new Captains drive in and due to the flight delays on our previous outing it was also the previous captains last game. Therefore Simon Sharples started the procedures and then handed them over to our new captain Stuart Robertson.

The society wishes to thank Simon for the past year, his captaincy was done with style and dignity. We now also wish Stuart and his new vice captain Trevor Rollason the best of luck for 2017.

We must thank Mar Menor for an excellent day and providing a beautiful course.

We played a pairs betterball competition on what was a lovely day for February and in light of the previous weather we have experienced. The new captain was first to drive off, as the photo shows, with plenty of friendly banter included. Not his best drive but the ball went forward.

We then all returned back to home base, The Orange Tree bar and restaurant cabo roig, for the presentation. A few drinks and refreshments were undertaken for the new captain and on behalf of the new captain. The presentation was then made to the winners, those being:

1st Nigel Cawthra and Chris Blown with 38 points, 2nd was John Downie and Peter Cowan also with 38 points and 3rd was Sammy Tumblety and Dave Eadington with 37 points.

NTP’s went to Jeff Luke on the 2nd and Andy Shuttle on the 17th with a 2.

The next fixture is on Tuesday 21st February, the entry sheet is available in the restaurant for names but space is limited. You can also entry by emailing The Orange Tree bar and restaurant on orangetree@hotmail.es

All members and guests are welcome, plus you can check out the golf society on the restaurant website under the golf section were all fixtures and reports are available on www.orangetree-caboroig.com

We meet the Monday prior between 5 and 6pm to pay our green fees and organise the next day.