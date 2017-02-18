MOJÁCAR HOSTS THOMAS NEUKIRCH EXHIBITION

The painter, Thomas Neukirch, is currently showing an interesting selection of his paintings in Mojácar’s ‘La Fuente’ gallery until 4th March.

Thomas, who was born in Germany, first took up residence in Andalucía as an independent artist in Mojácar. Although he is currently based in the nearby hamlet of Cariatriz, he has not however, lost his artistic link with Mojácar.

After studying Fine Arts at the Academie des Beaux Arts in Lyon, he became a professor at the Jean Bertholle Academia de Bellas Artes in Paris until 1996.

Since 1990, Thomas has been regularly exhibiting in galleries in France, Spain, Germany and Argentina. His works are on permanent show in Stuttgart’s “Galerie Andreas Henn” and in the “Galerie Peinture Fraîche”, Paris. His paintings are also to be found in public collections in Baden Württemberg, Germany as well as in Andalucía.

Recently, he opened his Mojácar show exhibiting seven large format oil paintings, some of which have already been seen in Paris and Germany, which captured the anguish and restlessness of the characters portrayed. In another part of the show, there is also a large and impressive collection of small pieces in Chinese ink. In contrast, they depict everyday scenes with man as protagonist, in both his active life and leisure time, where there is a sensation of peace and tranquillity.

Raquel Belmonte, the Councillor for Culture present at the inauguration, was delighted with the standard of the work displayed and to welcome an international artist, or “cultural activist” as he calls himself, such as Thomas Neukirch.

At the closure on March 4th at 6p.m, there will be a “cultural festival”, which will include the Mojácar Sansonora Choir, the poetess Betariz Towers and, the philosopher Jose Antonio del Moral.

Those interested in seeing the exhibition may view it from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.