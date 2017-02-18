EUROGOLF STABLEFORD AND HIDDEN PARTNERS

On Thursday 16th February Eurogolf played their monthly stableford plus as it was Valentines week we also had a hidden partners draw.

The stableford results were Cat 1 1st George McCallum 36 2nd Malcolm Foskett 33 c/b 3rd Keith Wright 33 Cat 2 Martin Rogers 33 2nd Harry Armstrong 30 c/b 3rd Alan Venables 30 Cat 3 1st Gordon Bourne 38 2nd Steve Sayers 35 3rd Ken Brett 33 c/b Cat 4 1st David Valentine 37 2nd Chris Stanley 35 c/b 3rd Norman Woods 35 Overall winner Gordon Bourne

Best front 9 Ann Rogers 20 Best back 9 Glo Manning 18 NTPs 5th George McCallum 11th John Barraclough 12th in 2 Ian Pegg 15th No-one 17th Sharon Horne In the Hidden partners draw the results were 1st G. McCallum and D Valentine 73 2nd S. Forbes and G.Bourne 676 3rd K. Wright and M. Foskett 66 Football draw Steve Sayers John Holland John Conolly Gina Ashworth and Jeff Lynch

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 14th February the Toffs results were Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Bill Martin 36 2nd Ian Pegg 35 3rd Pete Gartside 33 Cat 2 (16-19) 1st Linda Lynch 33 2nd John Kirkwood 32 3rd Jeff Lynch 31 Cat 3 (20-24) 1st David Valentine 33 c/b 2nd Gordon Bourne 33 3rd Ray Porter 32 Cat 4 (25-36) 1st Norman Woods 37 2nd Chris Stanley 35 3rd Ed Silvester 33Overall Toffs winner Norman Woods 37 Best front 9 Robin Richards 20 Best back 9 John Barraclough 21 NTPs 5th A Crammon 11th R. Richards 12th in 2 J. Barraclough 15th B. Martin 17th J. Fairhurst Football draw Brian Jones x 2 David Valentine Robin Richards and Pete Gartside

If you would like to play with Eurogolf at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk