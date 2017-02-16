Kaiser Chiefs to bring curtain down on BMW PGA Championship

Indie pop superstars set to headline BMW Show Stage on Sunday

Special Twilight Ticket offer available for fans

Several ticketing and hospitality packages are now on sale

Indie pop superstars the Kaiser Chiefs will bring the curtain down on the BMW PGA Championship when they headline the BMW Show Stage at Wentworth on Sunday May 28, rounding off an unmissable week of entertainment on and off the golf course.

The Leeds band will bring their multi-million selling catalogue of hit singles – including Oh My God, Never Miss A Beat, Everyday I Love You Less And Less, I Predict A Riot, the Number One smash Ruby as well as live favourites Hole In My Soul and Parachute from their new top five album Stay Together – to the BMW Show Stage in the Championship Village after the final putt has dropped on Sunday May 28.

Fans can now book tickets to see some of the world’s best golfers in action at Wentworth, whilst experiencing an electrifying performance on the Show Stage from the Kaiser Chiefs here.

General admission tickets, onsite parking and grandstand seating for the 2017 BMW PGA Championship are available for purchase online, including a new Twilight Ticketing offer, which allows general admission to the venue from 4pm Sunday evening to enjoy the final round of golf and 90-minute live music set for £42 including fees.

Golf fans are sure to be enticed by the first event of the new Rolex Series, with star attractions on the course set to include four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Chris Wood, before Kaiser Chiefs hit the stage as the headline act, building on the hugely successful sets last year from Mike and the Mechanics and Tom Chaplin.

Kaiser Chief’s front man Ricky Wilson is known to millions for his primetime television stint as a coach on The Voice, where he mentored the winning act for two years in a row, the only coach ever to do so. With the band undertaking a big international tour on the back of their successful sixth album, Stay Together, the singer is looking forward to swapping headlining festivals for fairways later this year.

“We’re really excited to be playing at the BMW PGA Championship, but for the golf fans it will be a great fun way to close what will be a great weekend,” he said.

“I’ll promise to not play golf if Rory McIlroy promises not to sing, though if he wants to get up and join us he’s more than welcome! With the important business of the golf out of the way, hopefully everyone will be in the mood for a bit of a party on the Sunday night.”

Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director of the BMW PGA Championship, said: “This is a great coup for the tournament to attract such a popular band as the Kaiser Chiefs, whose live show in particular has given them such an exciting reputation.”

“It is always a week of all-round entertainment both on and off the golf course, and last year’s headline sets from Mike and the Mechanics and Tom Chaplin added hugely to the atmosphere so we hope to build on that this summer and once again deliver an enjoyable week for all spectators, professional golfers, officials, and everyone associated with making the tournament such a prestigious and fun event.”

Official Hospitality packages are now available in Clubhouse, the Village Pavilion and now the Championship Pavilion, a fantastic new hospitality area which overlooks the 18th green, renowned for providing one of the best greenside views of golf anywhere in the world.

For further information regarding Official Hospitality and VIP Packages, or to book please click here. Alternatively, contact the Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on enquiries@europeantourhospitality.com or +44 (0) 1344 840550.