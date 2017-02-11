New Dedicated Telephone number for LIFELINE at Age Concern Costa Blanca

LIFELINE has a new dedicated telephone number. The new number is 966 39 4718 or mobile 697176149

LIFELINE is the name that Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur calls its welfare section.

LIFELINE volunteers can

Make home visits and carry out assessments

Advise on where to get nursing care

Liaise with social services

Match volunteers to beneficiaries for long term support (subject to availability of volunteers)

Give advice on care aids

Give information about residential care homes

Organise a monthly Luncheon Club for beneficiaries

If you or someone you know needs assistance please ring the new number