New Dedicated Telephone number for LIFELINE at Age Concern Costa Blanca
LIFELINE has a new dedicated telephone number. The new number is 966 39 4718 or mobile 697176149
LIFELINE is the name that Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur calls its welfare section.
LIFELINE volunteers can
- Make home visits and carry out assessments
- Advise on where to get nursing care
- Liaise with social services
- Match volunteers to beneficiaries for long term support (subject to availability of volunteers)
- Give advice on care aids
- Give information about residential care homes
- Organise a monthly Luncheon Club for beneficiaries
If you or someone you know needs assistance please ring the new number