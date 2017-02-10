DAYA MUGGED IN THE FINAL MINUTES !

San Isidro 1 v. Daya Neuva 1

Daya started the match on the front foot and for the first ten minutes were in total control. Isidro then began to step up their game and started to give their visitors some problems as they pressed forward, they won a number of corners but produced nothing of note from these.

On eighteen minutes and probably against the run of play, Daya took the lead. The ball found its way out wide to Jonathan whose shot cum cross from distance sailed over the keeper to open the scoring. It was now the visitors turn to ask the questions as they went in search of a second goal.

On thirty five minutes a quick break by the home side saw a snap shot fly past the far post to Daya’s relief. Daya set up a good chance on forty minutes when a great through ball found Braulio but a last ditch save prevented a certain second for Daya. The visitors were denied minutes later when frantic defending again saved the day for Isidro. So just the one goal in it at the break and Daya were well worth their lead. Isidro started the second period all guns blazing causing panic in the Daya defence.

The visitors quickly settled though and began to exert pressure on the home side and looked likely to add to their one goal. It was end to end now played at a terrific pace but with Daya carrying the greater goal threat. With just the one goal Daya could not assume the game was theirs and went in constant search for the second, leaving themselves open to counter attacks. This made for a very exciting match but nail biting as well. Time and time again Daya were through on goal but just could not find the back of their opponents net.

Would the visitors be made to pay or would a second goal come or could the one goal be enough. To be fair to the home side they never stopped trying even though they were getting a battering. On eighty two minutes Isidro won a free kick on the edge of Daya’s penalty area but the kick went straight to Jaime in goal.

Minutes later another good attack from Isidro saw their effort just clear Daya’s crossbar. So with minutes to go and very few finger nails left to chew could Daya see out the game ? The answer was no as a wonderful free kick from distance flew over Jaime’s head to level the scores and give the home side a point that their final ten minutes performance deserved.

It was a mugging that Daya should have avoided but a great game of football by both teams. The referee had a good game keeping up well with the fast pace of the match.

Daya Dave, Team Sponsor: Segurlab