EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT LOOKS AGAIN AT CALA MOSCA

At the request of Marina Albiol, the spokeswoman for the United Left at the European Parliament, the Committee on Petitions will debate the plan to build another 1,500 new homes in Cala Mosca, the very last virgin kilometer of coastline along the Orihuela Costa.

The debate will take place in the session scheduled for 28 February

Albiol said “it is very sad that there are still such projects that we thought we had already overcome, and more regrettable that they still occur in an area so punished by fierce construction, as is the case of the coastline of the Vega Baja. That is why all the efforts we can take to halt this plan will be extremely important. ”

The project that was paralysed in 2012 has been reactivated in recent months, which has generated actions by a number of neighborhood associations and political groups, including Cambiemos Orihuela.

Among the initiatives, the Committee on Petitions has been asked to reopen the file on the possibility of irregularities. According to reports, there are said to be serious shortcomings in Environmental Impact Studies (EIS) relating to the micro reserve allotted by the builder to the protected species of flora and fauna.

“We do not understand how the Generalitat does not act with all its power to stop a clear urban aggression against the last virgin area of ​​the southern coast of the Valencian Community, thus resuming a trend that we should overcome if we do not want to fall into the mistakes that brought us to ruin some years ago. We are sure that the Committee on Petitions will show sympathy to the groups who want to save Cala Mosca from an urban catastrophe “.