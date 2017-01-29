MYSTERY STRUCTURE COULD SAVE CALA MOSCA

A resident has stumbled on a mystery structure on Cala Mosca, the last green area on Orihuela Costa where a developer plans to build 1,500 new houses.

The structure is made of bricks and stones. It descends 10-15 metres at a gradient of 45 degrees leading to what appears to be a tunnel or cave. The person who discovered the structure did not enter and to do so would require authorisation, lights and proper protection.

There is speculation that it could be a storage facility used during the Spanish civil war or the remains of an old irrigation system.

What is clear is that the developer, the owner of the land, has an obligation to declare what this is and have it properly investigated. C.L.A.R.O. will insist that this is done. It could be of some archaeological importance and be protected by regional or local laws. The developer has no excuse for not having declared it already. It is his obligation. He has owned the land for decades and applied for building permission 10 years ago. The infrastructure of streets and pavements has been in place for several years. He and his employees must know every inch of the land. Of course, if the structure is of significance and is protected by law, his interest in remaining silent is obvious since it could complicate and delay the final building permission which he is desperately seeking.

C.L.A.R.O., has for years led a campaign to Save Cala Mosca. Thanks to our petition, signed by over 7,000 persons determined to prevent a mega building project which would destroy this last remaining open land on the coast, we have secured the support of the European Parliament which has effectively blocked the project until all legal avenues are explored before the project can be given final approval. Currently a public consultation is in process where the degree of protection of two endangered species present on Cala Mosca, a rare flower and a snail, is one of the key issues.

The latest find could be a lucky break. If, after official investigation, it is decided that it is of public interest this could affect the planned building project. Every legitimate means should be used to protect this emblematic zone. It will be a difficult task as can be seen by the action of the governing Popular Party of Orihuela and its new coalition partner, the Citizens Party, who voted against a motion in last week’s plenary meeting to postpone the building project and protect Cala Mosca.

CLARO PRESS RELEASE