EL RASO GOLF SOCIETY AT LA MARQUESA

On Friday 27 January, 28 members of the El Raso GS met up for an early start at our home course la Marquesa, to play the monthly Stableford. It was a cold but sunny morning that improved as the day went on! Most had an average game but the winner by far was one of our longer established members, John Holland with an excellent 37 points.

Only 2 of the 4 nearest the pins were managed on the par threes, Robin Richards on the 11th and Stan Low on the 17th. Bob Shorley won the best front nine with 19 pts and best back nine went to David Valentine also with 19 pts. In third place Jan Shorley with 34 pts on c/b, second Linda Lynch 34 pts and first John Holland 37 points.

After the game we went back to the Olde 9th in Quesada for welcome refreshments and presentations. Captain Marilyn welcomed new our members Carin van der Kruijs and David Horne and thanked Grant for providing our tasty hot snack. Our next scheduled game is on 24 February at Roda.