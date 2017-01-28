SHOW YOUR LOVE BY DONATING FOOD THIS VALENTINE’S

February is the month of love, but rather than just treating that special someone, optical chain Specsavers Opticas are asking people to show their love for the most disadvantaged in their community by making a small food donation this month. They are collecting non-perishable food for the Spanish Federation of Food Banks in all 8 of their stores on the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Mallorca throughout the month and hope residents will get behind the campaign.

The Spanish Federation of Food Banks is a non-profit organisation which is fighting against hunger and waste and brings together 56 food banks throughout Spain. Each day they give out 419,000 kilos of food to the very needy members of society and have seen a massive increase in demand in recent years. In order to meet that need, they require donations from individuals, organisations and companies and Specsavers Opticas has taken up the challenge to make a difference this February.

From the 1st to the 28th of February, anyone can drop off their food at their local store during opening hours. At the end of the month it will be donated to Alicante Food Bank, for them to distribute in the community via partnerships with local charitable organisations. The Alicante Food Bank would particularly appreciate donations of oil, sugar, drinking chocolate and milk, although any donation is of course welcome.

There are Specsavers Opticas stores in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja and Guardamar on the Costa Blanca. To find your nearest Specsavers Opticas store visit www.specsavers.es