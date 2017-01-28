RNA’S DICK JUMPS FOR LOCAL CHARITIES

Royal Navy Association member, Richard Conway took to the skies in November to raise much needed funds for two Torrevieja charities – Alzheimer’s and AECC. Richard jumped in tandem with his instructor from a light aircraft at a height of 4,000 metres. The plane, a Piper Cherokee, took off from Aerodrome Obdura near Albacete on a beautiful sunny day with light winds.

The photo shows Richard with his instructor, enjoying the view as he comes down to earth.

Richard raised over €4,000 for his two chosen charities and was sponsored by members of the RNA and The Nook Pub Team as well as other friends and family members.

Torrevieja branch of the Royal Naval Association meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 1700 hours at bar/restaurante El Paraiso near Carrefour, Torrevieja.

For more information please call Chairman Paul Edwards on 618 644 934,Vice Chairman Danny Kay on 966716274 or Secretary Margaret Forshaw on 966 921 996.

You don’t have to be former Royal Navy personnel to join and nor are you required to jump out of aeroplanes, but new members do get a “tot” of rum!