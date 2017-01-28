ORIHUELA COSTA START FOR TOUR OF VALENCIA

One of the country’s premier cycling races will get underway from Campoamor Beach on Wednesday.

The 1st Stage time trial of la Vuelta Ciclista de la Comunidad Valenciana will start at La Glea at 2pm. The mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, and the Valencia Deputy of Sports, Pascual Díaz, came together to publicise the event last week.

The stage, 37.9 km long, will pass through the pedanías of Torremendo and Hurchillo, before finishing in Orihuela City at the Puente de Levante.

Professional cyclists from all over Spain will compete in the race which is used as a stepping stone before moving on to greater things.

The mayor and Snr Díaz were joined at the launch by the Councilor for Sports, Dámaso Aparicio, the director of the race, Ángel Casero, former Orihuela cyclist Bernardo Ruiz, the director of the MH Foundation and the Regional head of Banco Sabadell.