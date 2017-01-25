MOJÁCAR IN FITUR 2017

Mojácar Town Councillors attended the 37th International Tourism Fair in Madrid, FITUR 2017, where the best and most representative tourist companies, organizations and institutions from all over the world took part.

Mojácar’s presence were in the Andalucia Pavilion, on the “Costa de Almería” stand, organized by the Diputación Provincial de Almería.

The Mojácar Delegation made up of the Mayor, Rosmari Cano, Emmanuel Agüero, Councillor for Tourism and Carmen García Campoy, Director of the Town Council’s Tourism Department. They had some intensive days working with various sector agents, handing out Mojácar leaflets, merchandising and posters highlighting the municipality’s important hotel offer as well as the various other leisure and cultural activities.

The Mojácar administration took advantage of its presence at FITUR to present the municipality’s new tourist website, an innovative, dynamic and visual promotional tool especially designed to be compatible with all types of modern devices. The website, developed in several languages, will impress visitors with its photographic quality, offering to the user new perspectives and snapshots of great beauty.

Technical and visual renewal is one of the objectives of this year 2017, during which Mojácar will focus on accessibility and continuous improvement in the quality of its beaches, the reinforcement of its historical and cultural values and in developing sport as a consolidated tourism segment.

Also included in Rosmari Cano and Emmanuel Agüero’s work schedule, together with the Association of the Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Spain of the brand España, were the presentation of the new members that will join the association at its annual meeting in Mojácar during November this year.

However, of all these activities, the Indalo de Oro award, traditionally given at this fair is one of the activities that arouses the greatest interest. This year Mojácar Town Council celebrated the 25th edition of the Indalos de Oro. For this special occasion, the award fell posthumously on the figure of the 1960’s Mayor, Jacinto Alarcón Fuentes, who is considered as the forerunner of tourism in Mojácar.

The Mayor of Mojácar, Rosmari Cano, presented this award to the family of Jacinto Alarcón in an event held at the stand “Costa de Almería” on January 19 at 12.00.